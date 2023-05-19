Russia's Medvedev says over 117,000 recruits joined army since Jan 1 - RIA

Russia's Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that more than 117,000 people had joined the Russian army so far this year, the RIA news agency reported.

"According to data from the Defence Ministry... 117,400 people were enrolled in the ranks of the Armed Forces from January 1 to May 19 under contract and within our voluntary formations," Medvedev was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)