G7 'not decoupling' from China but 'de-risking' important, leaders say

The Group of Seven rich nations are not seeking a policy designed to harm China or hinder its economic progress, their communique from the Hiroshima leaders' summit stated on Saturday.

"We are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognise that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying," the statement said.

