Houses of five Pakistan-based terrorists raided in J-K's Doda

PTI | Doda/Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:47 IST
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday raided the houses of five local terrorists who are currently operating from across the border and making desperate attempts to revive militancy in Doda district, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Doda district Abdul Qayoom said the raids were conducted by the SIU in the Gandoh area in connection with a case registered against the five terrorists in 2021 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The officer said the searches would help gather evidence and identify their supporters and sympathizers who are working as overground workers.

The terrorists whose houses were searched were Atta Mohd alias "Adil Mubassir" of Tanta Kahara, Mohd Yasir alias "Shahid" of Kunthal-Tanta, Mohd Shafi alias "Nadeem Bhai" and Amjid Ali alias "Rashid" of Trinkal Kahara, and Majid Hussain alias "Abu Zahid Saqib" of Manoie Chilli Pingal, the SSP said.

''All these local terrorists have ex-filtrated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early 1990s and are currently operating from Pakistan. They are making desperate attempts to revive militancy in Doda by way of contacting the local youth through virtual mode and instigating them to join militancy," Qayoom said.

