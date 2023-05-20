Left Menu

Maha: Two more arrested over communal violence in Akola

PTI | Akola | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:30 IST
Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly fomenting last week's communal violence in central Maharashtra's Akola city, police said.

It took the number of persons arrested in connection with the incidents of May 13 to 148. Of the two men held on Saturday morning, a 23-year-old man was the one who had lodged a complaint about an objectionable Instagram post, claiming that it hurt religious sentiments.

The post triggered violence including stone-pelting and arson in Old City area in which one person died while eight others were injured.

District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge told reporters said this complainant and his friend were found to have spread provocative and false information.

The duo were arrested and further probe is on, he said.

