Left Menu

Bahrain to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 03:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 02:44 IST
Bahrain to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon
Image Credit: Twitter(@bahdiplomatic)
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Bahrain's foreign ministry will resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon by exchanging ambassadors, the state news agency said on Saturday.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf countries expelled Lebanon's envoys in October 2021 in response to critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed Bahrain's decision. "We appreciate this decision and welcome it in the context of the brotherly relations between the two countries," he added in a statement. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba, Laila Bassam and Hatem Maer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothers in Poland

Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023