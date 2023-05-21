Left Menu

PM Modi strongly calls for reform of UN

The United Nations and the Security Council will remain just a talk shop if they do not reflect the realities of the present world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, strongly pitching for reform of the global body.In an address at a G7 session in Hiroshima, Modi wondered why different forums have had to deliberate on issues relating to peace and stability when the UN was formed to deal with these challenges.It is a matter of analysis, why do we have to talk about peace and stability in different forums

Updated: 21-05-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 12:37 IST
The United Nations and the Security Council will remain just a ''talk shop'' if they do not reflect the realities of the present world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, strongly pitching for reform of the global body.

In an address at a G7 session in Hiroshima, Modi wondered why different forums have had to deliberate on issues relating to peace and stability when the UN was formed to deal with these challenges.

''It is a matter of analysis, why do we have to talk about peace and stability in different forums? Why is the UN, which was started with the idea of establishing peace, not successful in preventing conflicts today? Modi asked.

''Why, even the definition of terrorism has not been accepted in the UN? If one introspects, one thing is clear. The institutions created in the last century are not in line with the system of the twenty-first century,'' he said.

The prime minister said the UN now does not reflect the current realities of the world.

''They do not reflect the realities of the present. That is why it is necessary that reforms should be implemented in big institutions like the UN,'' Modi said.

''They will also have to become the voice of the Global South. Otherwise, we will only keep talking about ending the conflicts. The UN and the Security Council will remain just a talk shop,'' he said.

New Delhi has been strongly pressing for reform of the UN.

India has been eyeing a permanent seat at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the UN.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.

India, Brazil, South Africa, Germany and Japan are strong contenders for permanent membership of the UNSC which has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

