Left Menu

68-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Chandil

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:19 IST
68-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Chandil
  • Country:
  • India

A 68-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, police said.

The victim, identified as Lilkant Mahato, went out to relieve himself when the incident happened in Khunti village in Chandil block, they said.

He died on the spot, they added.

A police team reached the spot on being informed by the villagers and recovered the body, which was sent for post-mortem examination.

The elephants also damaged a house in the village and paddy of the fields, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023