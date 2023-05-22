Left Menu

Russia says F-16 transfer to Ukraine would raise questions of NATO's involvement

The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO's involvement in the conflict, Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in remarks published early on Monday. Antonov also said in remarks published on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel that any Ukrainian strike on Crimea would be considered a strike on Russia.

"It is important that the United States be fully aware of the Russian response" (to such strikes), Antonov said.

