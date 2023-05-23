Left Menu

Box truck crashes into security barriers near White House

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 08:40 IST
The driver of a box truck was detained on Monday night after crashing into security barriers on Lafayette Square near the White House, a U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said on Twitter. Some roads and pedestrian walkways were closed, the Secret Service said.

The nearby Hay Adams hotel was evacuated, Fox 5 television news reported.

