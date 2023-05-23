Left Menu

Credit Suisse AT1 bonds - Swiss court receives 230 claims against Swiss regulator

The court in the north-eastern Swiss city of St. Gallen, declined to say whether the time limit for filing further claims had expired or the amount of compensation claimed. The bond holders have sued FINMA after their investments were wiped out during March's government-orchestrated rescue of Credit Suisse.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:03 IST
Credit Suisse AT1 bonds - Swiss court receives 230 claims against Swiss regulator
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CreditSuisse)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland's Federal Administrative Court has received 230 claims against the country's financial regulator FINMA after it wrote off the value of Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds, the court said on Tuesday.

The claims related to 2,500 individual parties, a court spokesman told Reuters. The court in the north-eastern Swiss city of St. Gallen, declined to say whether the time limit for filing further claims had expired or the amount of compensation claimed.

The bond holders have sued FINMA after their investments were wiped out during March's government-orchestrated rescue of Credit Suisse. Under the takeover deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in compensation terms, will receive $3.23 billion.

Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which is representing the bondholders, is seeking redress for clients whose assets it said had been expropriated during Credit Suisse's takeover by bigger rival UBS. FINMA has defended its decision to impose steep losses on some of Credit Suisse bondholders, saying the decision was legally watertight. The government has also defended the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023