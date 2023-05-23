Left Menu

South Korea's HYBE signs deal with China's Tencent Music

Beijing had argued that THAAD's powerful radar could peer into its airspace and responded sharply by cutting trade and cultural imports from South Korea.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:26 IST
South Korea's HYBE signs deal with China's Tencent Music
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korean entertainment company HYBE, home to K-pop superstars BTS, said on Tuesday it has signed a music distribution deal with China's Tencent Music.

The Seoul Economic Daily reported earlier on Tuesday that the deal would see music from HYBE artists become available on streaming platforms owned by Tencent Music Entertainment Group, including QQ Music, KuGou Music, KuWo Music, and WeSing. Last week, Tencent Music announced a "deep strategic cooperation" deal with HYBE on music copyright and artist promotion in its latest collaboration with major Korean major music labels.

Spearheaded by the likes of BTS and Blackpink, South Korea's pop music industry, known as K-pop, has enjoyed a rise in global popularity in recent years. But the Chinese market has proven difficult to enter for South Korean entertainment companies due to Beijing's unofficial ban on South Korean content.

Relations between the two countries took a hit in 2017 following South Korea's installation of a THAAD system, a U.S. missile defence shield to better counter North Korea's evolving missile threats. Beijing had argued that THAAD's powerful radar could peer into its airspace and responded sharply by cutting trade and cultural imports from South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023