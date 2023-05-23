Lebanon informed by Germany of arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:39 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon has been verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh "on charges of corruption, forgery... and money laundry and embezzlement", a senior judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.
No one at the German federal prosecution was immediately available to comment. Last Friday, France's national financial prosecutor confirmed in a statement that it has issued an arrest warrant for Salameh.
Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement