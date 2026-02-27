Congress Puts Bill Clinton in the Hot Seat Over Epstein Ties

In an unprecedented move, Former President Bill Clinton is set to testify before Congress on Friday, addressing questions about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. The deposition, held in Chappaqua, New York, marks the first instance of a former president being compelled to testify to Congress. Clinton maintains he had no knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities.

This deposition follows the appearance of his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who stated she had no recollection of meeting Epstein. The Clintons face scrutiny, not accusations, regarding their ties to Epstein, who had a history of high-profile connections before his conviction and subsequent death by suicide in jail.

Republicans relish questioning Clinton amid conspiracy theories around Epstein's death and recent photos indicative of their past association. Democrats argue that if Clinton testifies, President Trump should also be questioned due to his links with Epstein. The saga continues, highlighting the complexities of political accountability.

