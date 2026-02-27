Left Menu

Delhi's February Air: The Unseen Menace

Delhi reported its worst February air quality in three years, with an average AQI of 234. Ozone was the leading pollutant for most days, followed by PM10 and nitrogen dioxide. The high pollution levels have significant health implications, particularly for individuals with existing respiratory conditions.

Delhi has experienced its worst air quality in February over the past three years, recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 234, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). This marks a decline from previous years, highlighting a growing public health concern.

The month saw 20 days classified under 'poor' air quality and two days marked as 'very poor', with ozone emerging as the dominant pollutant on most days. Experts warn that exposure to high ozone levels can exacerbate respiratory conditions.

February 4 registered the peak AQI of 339, primarily due to ozone pollution. Data analysis revealed that daily pollutants shifted frequently, underscoring the complexity of Delhi's air quality challenges and the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

