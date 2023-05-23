Left Menu

Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 17:36 IST
Rs 200 cr money laundering case: Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad
Actress Jacqueline Fernandes. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, to travel abroad from May 25 to June 12.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik allowed the application moved by Fernandez claiming she needed to travel to Abu Dhabi from May 25 to May 27 to attend IIFA Awards.

The judge also allowed her to travel to Milan, Italy from May 28 to June 12 after the actress said she was required to participate in the shooting of a film.

The court had on November 15 last year granted bail to Fernandez, who is an accused in the case but was not arrested.

The ED had lodged the case based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Chandrasekhar, who has been accused of cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Singh was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail.

Fernandez is accused of laundering money in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023