Left Menu

Indian delegation attends Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:28 IST
Indian delegation attends Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian delegation attended the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition, being held in Malaysia from May 22-25, the Defence Ministry said here on Tuesday.

Established in 1991 and held biennially, the exhibition -- LIMA -- is one of the largest maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific, it said in a statement. ''An Indian delegation, led by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) T Natarajan, attended the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 23), being held at Langkawi, Malaysia between May 22-25.

''The Additional Secretary (Defence Production) also called on Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato' Seri Mohamad Hasan on the sidelines of the exhibition,'' the ministry statement said.

This year's edition involves over 600 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, including India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023