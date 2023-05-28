Left Menu

Case against man for raping minor girl in Navi Mumbai on promise of marriage

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a minor girl after promising to marry her, an official said on Sunday.The accused, hailing from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, befriended the victim, who worked as a sales girl, in 2018 when she was a minor.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 10:27 IST
Case against man for raping minor girl in Navi Mumbai on promise of marriage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a minor girl after promising to marry her, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, hailing from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, befriended the victim, who worked as a sales girl, in 2018 when she was a minor. He allegedly raped her on multiple occasions since then, the official from Koparkhairne police station said based on a complaint of the victim, who is now 20 years old.

The man later went to his home town after telling the victim that he was going to get permission from his parents to marry her, but did not return. He also stopped taking the victim's calls and told her parents that he would not marry her, the official said. Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case against the man under relevant Indian Penal Code sections for rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe is on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

