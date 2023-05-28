MP: FIR against lawyer, his kin for obstructing NIA team from carrying out duty during raids

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur have registered an FIR against a lawyer, his brother and a son for obstructing an National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from carrying out its duty during a raid at his house, an official said on Sunday. One more First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the Arms Act after cartridges were recovered from his house here, he said. The central agency had conducted raids at 13 locations in Jabalpur during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in an intelligence-led joint operation with the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police, a spokesperson of the NIA earlier said. During these raids, three alleged members of an ISIS-linked terror module were arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) T K Vidyarthi said that on the basis of the NIA's complaint, the police registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) - one for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duty, and another under provisions of the Arms Act.

The FIRs have been registered at the Omti police station in Jabalpur, he said.

The NIA team had raided the house of lawyer Abdullah Usmani on Friday night, during which his brother Amanuddin and son Ahram got into arguments with the investigators and obstructed them from carrying out their duty, he said.

During the search, cartridges kept illegally were found at his house. Therefore, a separate FIR was registered under the Arms Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)