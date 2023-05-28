Pakistan to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds -finance minister

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday his country will share its upcoming budget details with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to unlock stalled funds.

"They have asked us for some more details like the details of (the) budget, we will give that to them," Dar said in an interview with Pakistan's Geo TV.

The IMF funding to Pakistan has been held up since November.

