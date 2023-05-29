Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: BBNL officer found hanging in his office in Durg; cops suspect suicide

PTI | Durg | Updated: 29-05-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 18:04 IST
Chhattisgarh: BBNL officer found hanging in his office in Durg; cops suspect suicide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old officer of Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) was found hanging in his office in Chhattisgarh's Durg city on Monday, police said.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, an official said.

Satish Kumar Sahu, the general manager at BBNL’s Durg office, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the office around 11 am, said Vipin Rangari, the station house officer of Mohan Nagar police station.

A woman employee spotted Sahu and informed his family, following which the matter was reported to police, he said.

Sahu's family members had lodged a missing person’s complaint at Newai police after he didn't return home on Sunday, he said.

''Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, no suicide note was found at the spot and further investigation into the matter is underway,'' the official said.

The deceased man's body was sent for post-mortem and an accidental death report has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023