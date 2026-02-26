Chhattisgarh's Golf Ambitions: A Leap Towards Global Sporting Stage

In a landmark stride to bolster India's golf ecosystem and enhance tourism, a meeting led by Padma Bhushan Kapil Dev, President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), focused on advancing golf infrastructure in Chhattisgarh. The talks with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored a vision to position Nava Raipur as an international golfing hub.

The dialogue highlighted initiatives to develop a championship golf course in Nava Raipur, designed to meet global standards, with aims to attract international tournaments. The state government is poised to provide land and support, while PGTI eyes private investments and partnerships to elevate the region's sporting profile.

This collaboration signifies a strategic move to expand professional golf's footprint in Central India, bringing in more tournaments and fostering economic benefits through sports tourism. The proposal also explored introducing a Nava Raipur franchise in India's '72 The League,' enhancing Chhattisgarh's stature as a key player in national sports development.

(With inputs from agencies.)