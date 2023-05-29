May the divine grace of Maa Kheer Bhawani always be with us- Amit Shah

Every year on the day of Jyeshtha Ashtami Kashmiri Pandits visits Mata Ragneya Devi Temple also known as Kheer Bhawani Temple to pay their obeisance. This year Mela was celebrated on 28th of May with great fervour and enthusiasm by not only Kashmiri Pandits but also by the locals of the Kashmir valley.

In his tweet, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah said “The Kheer Bhawani Mela held on Jyeshtha Ashtami in Kashmir occupies a sacred place in the spiritual realm of the Kashmiri Pandit sisters and brothers. More than 25000 devotees attended the Mela. I congratulate Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs, J&K Police and the local administration on the successful completion of the Kheer Bhawani Mela. May the divine grace of Maa Kheer Bhawani always be with us.”

Kheer Bhawani Mela was started on 26th of May and concluded on 28th of May, i.e on Jyeshtha Ashtami. On first day of Mela more than 2500 devotees reached to the temple in 107 buses from Jammu.

Comprehensive and elaborate arrangements were made by District Administration Ganderbal for the comfortable stay of devotees. District Police Ganderbal, NGOs, Government employees, Political Parties, etc. established their tents and provided refreshments to devotees. District Police Ganderbal had made elaborate security arrangements, 20 CAPF Coys along with J&K Police Manpower. Escort vehicles, ROP, CT QRTs, Law and Order Components, Additional Naka points were part of the overall deployment plan. Ten Lungars were set up to take care of meals of the devotees.

With the evening Aarti/ Puja of 28th May, the Mela concluded peacefully. Kashmiri Pandits and other local communities prayed for the peace, prosperity and happiness of their beloved ones and the society.

On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, around 18,000 Kashmiri Pandits and devotees visited the famous Mata Kheer Bhavani Temple last year. Kheer Bhavani is considered to be the deity of Kashmiri Pandits, who have a lot of recognition there. Over the years, the Kheer Bhawani Mela has become a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir.

(With Inputs from PIB)