Cop consumes disinfectant after argument with senior at police station in Mumbai
Angered by the comment, Nanekar stepped out of the cabin and consumed disinfectant inside the police station premises, the official said.On-duty officers rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, he said. We are verifying the facts. No case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.
- Country:
- India
A policeman allegedly consumed disinfectant after a heated argument with his senior at a police station in suburban Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at Ghatkopar police station, following an argument between an assistant police inspector (API) and senior inspector on Monday night, the official said.
API Balkrishna Nanekar had an heated exchange with the senior inspector and demanded to know why he had not been relieved despite his transfer to Pune three months ago, he said.
To this, the senior inspector asked him to clear pending files of two cases if he wished to be relieved. Angered by the comment, Nanekar stepped out of the cabin and consumed disinfectant inside the police station premises, the official said.
On-duty officers rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, he said. Speaking about the incident, a senior officer said, ''There was some argument between the officer and the senior police inspector of Ghatkopar police station. We are verifying the facts.'' No case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Ghatkopar
- Nanekar
- API Balkrishna Nanekar
ALSO READ
Cannot play football for life, can only play till body supports us: Mumbai City FC captain Rahul Bheke
Rvigo by Mahindra launches Express hub at Bhiwandi Mumbai, May 16(PTI) Rvigo by Mahindra on Tuesday launched its first Express hub at '
Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, founded by Nidarshana Gowani, announced as associate sponsors For Mumbai Achievers Awards 2023, in association with TBB-Thebigbang
Sanika Lahane from Mumbai crowned 1st Place Winner of The International Glamour Project Mrs. India 2023
Suryakumar Yadav can bat permanently at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians: Sehwag