Left Menu

Cop consumes disinfectant after argument with senior at police station in Mumbai

Angered by the comment, Nanekar stepped out of the cabin and consumed disinfectant inside the police station premises, the official said.On-duty officers rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, he said. We are verifying the facts. No case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:58 IST
Cop consumes disinfectant after argument with senior at police station in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman allegedly consumed disinfectant after a heated argument with his senior at a police station in suburban Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Ghatkopar police station, following an argument between an assistant police inspector (API) and senior inspector on Monday night, the official said.

API Balkrishna Nanekar had an heated exchange with the senior inspector and demanded to know why he had not been relieved despite his transfer to Pune three months ago, he said.

To this, the senior inspector asked him to clear pending files of two cases if he wished to be relieved. Angered by the comment, Nanekar stepped out of the cabin and consumed disinfectant inside the police station premises, the official said.

On-duty officers rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, he said. Speaking about the incident, a senior officer said, ''There was some argument between the officer and the senior police inspector of Ghatkopar police station. We are verifying the facts.'' No case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023