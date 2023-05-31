Left Menu

Three accused of harassing Chinese fugitive in US head to trial

Reuters | New York | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:31 IST
Three accused of harassing Chinese fugitive in US head to trial
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Three men accused of acting as illegal agents of China will face trial on Wednesday in the United States, part of an escalating crackdown on what U.S. prosecutors call Chinese state-backed intimidation of dissidents and fugitives overseas.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Michael McMahon, Zheng Congying and Zhu Yong pressured a New Jersey resident to return to China to face bribery and embezzlement charges, one example of what they describe as a global repatriation campaign by Chinese law enforcement known as "Operation Fox Hunt." Prosecutors say Zhu and others in 2016 hired McMahon, a private investigator and former New York City police sergeant, to watch and investigate the New Jersey resident, a Chinese citizen who has lived in the United States since 2010 and is referred to in court papers as John Doe.

They said Zheng in 2018 tried to break into John Doe's home and left a handwritten note on the front door reading in Chinese, "If you are willing to go back to the mainland and spend 10 years in prison, your wife and children will be all right." All three men have pleaded not guilty to charges of acting as Chinese agents without notifying the U.S. Attorney General, as required by law.

Opening statements are set to take place on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn federal court. Since the arrests of McMahon, Zheng and Zhu in 2020, federal prosecutors have brought several similar cases, including one unveiled last month accusing two New York City men of operating a clandestine Chinese "police station" in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood.

The Department of Justice has been ramping up probes into what it calls "transnational repression" by U.S. adversaries such as China. China has dismissed many of the cases as U.S. attempts to disparage its efforts to pursue criminal suspects overseas. McMahon's lawyers have said he believed he was being hired to help a Chinese construction company recover losses.

"He understood that he was doing an investigation for civil purposes," his lawyer, Lawrence Lustberg, said in a court hearing on Tuesday. Zhu's lawyers wrote in court papers that he was asked to locate someone for the purpose of collecting a private debt in the United States. Zheng's lawyers have said he "did not have information that the activities he was engaging in was directed by the People's Republic of China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023