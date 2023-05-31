Left Menu

Govt committed to restoring peace in Manipur, ensuring return of victims to homes: Shah

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:42 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is committed to restore peace in Manipur, which has been beset by a series of bloody ethnic clashes for almost a month, as early as possible.

Meeting victims from both Meitei and Kuki communities in relief camps, he assured them of security and said the government's focus is to ensure safe return to their homes.

On his third day of a trip to Manipur to broker peace between warring communities, Shah visited Moreh in Tengnoupal district, followed by a tour to Kangpokpi district, and had wide ranging discussions with civil society organisations.

According to an official release, he visited a relief camp in Kangpokpi and met the Kuki community members.

Amit Shah said, ''We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their (refugees) return to their homes.'' Later, he visited a relief camp in Imphal where the members of the Meitei community from hill districts were sheltering.

''Our resolve remains focused on leading Manipur back to the track of peace and harmony once again at the earliest,'' Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also held a security review meeting with top officials from central and state forces , and the army in Imphal later in the evening.

He directed them to take stern and prompt actions against armed miscreants and recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest, the release said.

