US House votes to suspend debt ceiling and avoid default
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 06:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 06:48 IST
A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve a bipartisan bill to suspend the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, just five days before the deadline to avoid a crippling default.
Voting continued on the legislation, which must also be approved by the Democratic-majority Senate before President Joe Biden can sign the measure into law.
