Left Menu

Thane hotel owner held for kidnapping cook, keeping him captive for 3 days

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-06-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 10:11 IST
Thane hotel owner held for kidnapping cook, keeping him captive for 3 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a hotel owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly kidnapping a 22-year-old cook over a monetary dispute and holding him captive for three days, an official said.

The cook worked at the hotel located in Bhiwandi area and owned by two brothers, Nizampura police station inspector Naresh Pawar said on Wednesday. There was a monetary dispute between the cook and the hotel owners, he said.

On May 26, the two hotel owners allegedly abducted the cook, took away his mobile phone and kept him captive in a room at the hotel building for three days, the official said.

The victim later escaped from there and reached a police station to file a complaint.

The police arrested one of the accused on Wednesday while efforts were on to trace the other one, the official said.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections for wrongful confinement, kidnapping, extortion and criminal intimidation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023