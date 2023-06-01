Thane hotel owner held for kidnapping cook, keeping him captive for 3 days
Police have arrested a hotel owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly kidnapping a 22-year-old cook over a monetary dispute and holding him captive for three days, an official said.
The cook worked at the hotel located in Bhiwandi area and owned by two brothers, Nizampura police station inspector Naresh Pawar said on Wednesday. There was a monetary dispute between the cook and the hotel owners, he said.
On May 26, the two hotel owners allegedly abducted the cook, took away his mobile phone and kept him captive in a room at the hotel building for three days, the official said.
The victim later escaped from there and reached a police station to file a complaint.
The police arrested one of the accused on Wednesday while efforts were on to trace the other one, the official said.
The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections for wrongful confinement, kidnapping, extortion and criminal intimidation, he said.
