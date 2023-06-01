Left Menu

China urges U.S. to stop official exchanges with Taiwan under guise of trade

01-06-2023
The United States should stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan under the guise of trade, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

China has made several representations to the United States, spokesperson Mao Ning said in response to questions regarding Taiwan and the United States' first deal under a new framework for trade talks.

