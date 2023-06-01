China urges U.S. to stop official exchanges with Taiwan under guise of trade
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:56 IST
- Country:
- China
The United States should stop any form of official exchanges with Taiwan under the guise of trade, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
China has made several representations to the United States, spokesperson Mao Ning said in response to questions regarding Taiwan and the United States' first deal under a new framework for trade talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Chinese
- China
- Taiwan
Advertisement