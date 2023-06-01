Left Menu

No halt on Malaysia, Indonesia EU trade talks over palm oil -Malaysian minister

Neither Indonesia nor Malaysia have halted talks on their respective free trade agreements (FTA) with the European Union over a dispute about a deforestation law and its impact on small palm oil producers, Malaysia's commodities minister said on Thursday.

Neither Indonesia nor Malaysia have halted talks on their respective free trade agreements (FTA) with the European Union over a dispute about a deforestation law and its impact on small palm oil producers, Malaysia's commodities minister said on Thursday. Malaysia's negotiations on a possible EU FTA, which have been on hold since 2012, could be resumed if the EU would treat Malaysia with fairness and as a partner, Fadillah Yusof told reporters in Brussels, adding Indonesia had been negotiating for seven years with the EU and was "very patient" about waiting longer.

Fadillah was responding to a news report which said the talks were being frozen over the palm oil issue. Indonesia's economic ministry and trade ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

 

