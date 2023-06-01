Left Menu

Baby stolen from Noida hospital found

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police First Zone Harish Chander, a Khoda resident Isharat had given birth to a baby at the hospital on May 25. Police launched a massive manhunt and found the baby in possession of one Rani, a Bhangel resident, on Wednesday night, he said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:02 IST
Baby stolen from Noida hospital found
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A newborn stolen about a week ago from ESIC Hospital here in Sector 24 has been recovered, police said on Thursday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (First Zone) Harish Chander, a Khoda resident Isharat had given birth to a baby at the hospital on May 25. The baby was found missing the very next morning. Police launched a massive manhunt and found the baby in possession of one Rani, a Bhangel resident, on Wednesday night, he said. The baby has been restored to its family.

Police said Rani used to come to the hospital for her treatment and had undergone abortion twice in the past.

She was being persecuted by her in-laws for failing to give them a child, which made her steal the baby from the hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

