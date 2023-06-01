Left Menu

Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla

In retaliatory firing, Oraon was killed on the spot, he said.A rifle and several cartridges were recovered from the area, he said.Meanwhile, four more Improvised Explosives Devices IED were found in the Tonto police station area of West Singhbhum district, police said.The IEDs, including one weighing around 50 kg, were found in the forest near Tumbahaka village.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:51 IST
Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist, who had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the forces began an operation to nab Rajesh Oraon from near Marwa forest, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ehtesham Waquarib said. ''As the force reached there, Maoists started firing. In retaliatory firing, Oraon was killed on the spot,'' he said.

A rifle and several cartridges were recovered from the area, he said.

Meanwhile, four more Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) were found in the Tonto police station area of West Singhbhum district, police said.

The IEDs, including one weighing around 50 kg, were found in the forest near Tumbahaka village. They were defused on the spot.

Since Monday, 27 IEDs have been recovered from the area. These explosives were planted by Maoists to target security forces, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023