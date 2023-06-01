Form clusters for rapid development, Union Minister Kapil Patil tells small scale industries
PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:10 IST
Union Minister Kapil Patil on Thursday said small scale industries must come together to form clusters for rapid development.
He was speaking after inaugurating the Mega Industrial Xpo 2023 in Vashi organised by the Chamber of Small Industries Association (COSIA) and Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the need for such exhibitions to help small firms, he added.
Officials from Indonesia, Malaysia and Mauritius visited the exhibition, which will culminate on June 3.
