Administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, 37 bureaucrats transferred

The Rajasthan government on Friday transferred seven Indian Administrative Service IAS and 30 Indian Police Service IPS officers. Similarly, IPS officer Rajeev Sharma has been posted as Director General of Police Law and Order.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 09:41 IST
The Rajasthan government on Friday transferred seven Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 30 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. IGs of two ranges and SPs in eight districts were also changed. According to the orders issued by the department of personnel, Agriculture Commissioner Kana Ram has been made Director (Secondary Education) Bikaner while ML Chauhan, Joint Secretary in the Higher Education Department, has been transferred as Additional Director General of the Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration. Gaurav Agarwal, awaiting posting orders, has been posted as Commissioner (Agriculture and Panchayati Raj).

Pushpa Satyani, Utsav Kaushal, Devendra Kumar and Akshay Godara are among the other IAS officers transferred. Similarly, IPS officer Rajeev Sharma has been posted as Director General of Police (Law and Order). He was the director of the Rajasthan Police Academy. DG, Training, Janga Srinivas Rao was made DG Community Policing and Human Rights along with Training. Inspector General (IG) of Ajmer and Bharatpur police ranges and SPs of Bhiwadi, Udaipur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jalore, Bharatpur, Jaisalmer, Sirohi were among those transferred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

