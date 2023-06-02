Left Menu

Russian-backed official says Ukraine shelled port of Berdyansk

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:15 IST
  • Ukraine

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had shelled the Russian-controlled port city of Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov and that a number of people had been injured.

"Information on the fatalities is being clarified," Vladimir Rogov said on the Telegram messaging app. He was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency that British "Storm Shadow" missiles had been used in the attack.

Zaporizhzhia is one of five Ukrainian regions, including the Crimea peninsula, that Russia claims to have annexed.

