Efforts to increase availability of better veterinary health services to minimise economic losses: Union Min

Efforts to increase the availability and accessibility of better veterinary health services have to be made to minimise economic losses due to animal diseases, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said on Friday.The Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying chaired the inter-session meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to his Ministry here.Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and L Murugan, and members of the committee also attended the meeting.The committee deliberated on various aspects of strengthening of veterinary services through mobile units and implementation of vaccination programme in the country.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:03 IST
The Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying chaired the inter-session meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to his Ministry here.

Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and L Murugan, and members of the committee also attended the meeting.

The committee deliberated on various aspects of ''strengthening of veterinary services through mobile units and implementation of vaccination programme in the country''. While chairing the meeting, Rupala said India has a vast resource of livestock and poultry, which play a vital role in improving the socio-economic conditions of rural masses. Therefore, the department has to make deliberate efforts to increase the availability and accessibility of better veterinary health services to minimise economic losses due to animal diseases, he said. The Members of Parliament, who attended the meeting, appreciated the efforts being taken by the department, especially for the mobile veterinary units (MVUs) with 100 per cent central assistance and uniform toll-free number 1962, and also made various suggestions to improve the present veterinary services. The minister assured the committee that the department will ensure to take appropriate action on the valuable suggestions given by the members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

