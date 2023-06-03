Pope Francis to visit Mongolia at end of August
Pope Francis will visit Mongolia from August 31 to September 4, the Vatican said on Saturday.
Mongolia has fewer than 1,500 Catholics but is strategically significant for the Roman Catholic Church because it borders China.
