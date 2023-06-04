China Defence Minister Li Shangfu: China seeks dialogue over confrontation
China's defence minister Li Shangfu said on Saturday in remarks about regional and global security that his country seeks dialogue over confrontation.
Li was speaking at the Asia's top security summit in Singapore, the Shangri-La Dialogue.
