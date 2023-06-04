Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine shelled market area in town of Shebekino

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 16:14 IST
Russia says Ukraine shelled market area in town of Shebekino
Vyacheslav Gladkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces shelled a market area in the town of Shebekino, about 7 km (4 miles) from the Ukrainian border, but that no one was injured.

He said the shelling had caused fires to break out near the town's market, a private area and a grain depot. Reuters was not able to immediately verify his account.

"Emergency services are on the scene," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023