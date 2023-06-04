Russia says Ukraine shelled market area in town of Shebekino

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces shelled a market area in the town of Shebekino, about 7 km (4 miles) from the Ukrainian border, but that no one was injured.

He said the shelling had caused fires to break out near the town's market, a private area and a grain depot. Reuters was not able to immediately verify his account.

"Emergency services are on the scene," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

