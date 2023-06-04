Triathlon-Motorcycle rider dies after collision with cyclist at Ironman Hamburg race

A motorcycle rider died on Sunday following a collision with a cyclist during the Ironman European championship in Hamburg, police said. The rider, who was carrying a camera operator, clashed head-on with the cyclist at a narrow part of the race where both lanes were being used by competitors and accompanying vehicles.

The accident happened during live coverage of the race before Germany's ARD broadcaster interrupted transmission. The man died on the spot, police officials said, while the camera operator and the cyclist were taken to hospital with injuries.

The race was interrupted but resumed a little time later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)