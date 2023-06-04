Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL43 2NDLD RAIL ACCIDENT **** Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired Balasore/New Delhi: The railways on Sunday sought a CBI inquiry into the Balasore train crash, hours after minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the ''root cause'' of the accident and the people behind the ''criminal'' act have been identified. **** CAL30 RAIL-ACCIDENT-OD-TREATMENT **** Balasore train crash: 260 currently undergoing treatment in Odisha hospitals Bhubaneswar: Altogether 260 people, who were injured in the triple train accident in Balasore, are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Odisha, while around 900 have been discharged so far, health department officials said on Sunday. **** DEL33 MHA-MN-LD INQUIRY **** Govt sets up 3-member panel to probe Manipur violence New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent series of violence in Manipur that claimed more than 80 lives. **** DEL32 IMD-MONSOON **** Monsoon misses onset date in Kerala, IMD says conditions becoming favourable New Delhi: The monsoon missed its onset date in Kerala on Sunday with the India Meteorological Department anticipating a further delay of three to four days. **** DEL41 INDO-US-DEFENCE-LD-AUSTIN **** US Defence Secretary Austin arrives in India, to hold talks with Rajnath on Monday New Delhi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in India on Sunday on a two-day visit to explore ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, especially in areas of transfer of critical technologies for co-development of military hardware. **** DEL24 HEALTH-G20 **** Threat of pandemics far from over, need to strengthen health-based surveillance system: Minister Hyderabad: The threat of pandemics is far from over and the current need is to integrate surveillance systems of countries under the ''One Health'' framework and strengthen it, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Sunday. **** DEL44 MEA-INDIA-MALDIVES **** Time-tested partnership between India and Maldives poised to scale new heights: Muraleedharan New Delhi: The time-tested partnership between India and the Maldives is poised to scale new heights, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday after calling on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in Male. **** DEL22 G20-COUNTERMEASURE-PLATFORM **** G20: India proposes medical countermeasure coordination platform to set standards for public good Hyderabad: India, under its G20 presidency, has proposed a medical countermeasure coordination platform that will help set norms and standards for the common public good, equity and a voice for the global south to effectively deal with challenges of any Covid-like pandemic. By Payal Banerjee **** DEL12 EXTREME WEATHER-ALERT SYSTEM **** After text messages on phone, extreme weather alerts on TV, radio soon New Delhi: Soon, television screens will flash warning messages about the impending extreme weather events in the country and songs on radio will be cut short to make way for the urgent alerts.By Gaurav Saini **** DEL37 RAIL-ACCIDENT-BLINKEN **** Odisha train tragedy: US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and conveyed to him condolences to the families of the victims of the devastating train accident in Odisha. **** DEL42 JK-MEHBOOBA-LD PASSPORT **** Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years Srinagar: PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been issued a regular passport with a validity of 10 years, after more than three years of legal battle. **** LEGAL LGD2 DL-HC-SISODIA-BAIL **** Excise case: HC to pronounce order on Monday on Sisodia's interim bail plea New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's plea seeking interim bail for six weeks in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam. **** LGD1 SC-TRAIN-ACCIDENT **** Odisha train accident: PIL in SC seeks setting up of inquiry commission headed by retired apex court judge New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre for setting up an inquiry commission headed by a retired apex court judge to probe the cause of the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district that has left 288 people dead. **** BUSINESS DEL7 BIZ-COAL MINISTER-INTERVIEW **** State-owned coal firms taking various measures to make mining sustainable: Minister Pralhad Joshi New Delhi: From planting saplings to development of eco-parks, state-owned coal companies are taking various measures to reclaim abandoned mines, infusing multi-core investments, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi said.By Abhishek Sonkar **** DEL6 BIZ-BALCO-GOVT-TALKS **** Govt holds preliminary talks with BALCO for withdrawing arbitration, initiating IPO process New Delhi: The government is looking to sell a part of its residual 49 per cent stake in Balco through a public offer and is engaging with the firm's promoter Vedanta to withdraw arbitration and facilitate stock exchanges listing of the company, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.By Joyeeta Dey **** FOREIGN FGN27 SA-JAISHANKAR-DIASPORA-GANDHI **** 'There are things bigger than politics when you step outside the country': EAM Jaishankar Cape Town: There are sometimes ''things bigger than politics'' when one steps outside the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi repeatedly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government during his ongoing visit to the US. **** FGN11 US-GANDHI-LD BJP **** People of India are going to defeat BJP: Rahul Gandhi New York: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said after the Karnataka election victory his party will "decimate" the BJP in Telangana and other state polls, emphasising that it is not just the Congress party but the people of India who are going to defeat its hate-filled ideology.By Yoshita Singh ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)