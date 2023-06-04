Left Menu

Pregnant woman dies in private nursing home in UP's Ballia, doctor arrested

But since there were no doctors at the facility, he was forced to take her to Chandra Shekhars private nursing home.Poonam Yadav was admitted to the nursing home on Saturday night but died due to negligence by the doctor.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:24 IST
Pregnant woman dies in private nursing home in UP's Ballia, doctor arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a doctor following the death of a 30-year-old pregnant woman at his private nursing home in the Bairia area of this district, officials said on Sunday. Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Usman told PTI, ''We have registered a case under Section 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Dr Chandra Shekhar over the death of Poonam Yadav.'' The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Poonam Yadav's husband Raju Yadav. ''The accused doctor was arrested on Sunday,'' Usman said. Yadav alleged that he took his wife, who was in labour, to the Community Health Centre (Sonbarsa). But since there were no doctors at the facility, he was forced to take her to Chandra Shekhar's private nursing home.

''Poonam Yadav was admitted to the nursing home on Saturday night but died due to negligence by the doctor. The case is being investigated,'' Usman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023