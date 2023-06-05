Left Menu

Armenia says peace deal with Azerbaijan possible by year end -TASS

"If we can maintain this intensity and there is strong support from the international community to achieve progress, then there is a chance to have a peace treaty by the end of the year," he said. In 2020, Azerbaijan seized control of areas controlled by ethnic Armenians in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 02:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 02:29 IST
Armenia says peace deal with Azerbaijan possible by year end -TASS

A senior Armenian official on Sunday said there was a chance that a peace deal could be signed with neighbouring Azerbaijan by the end of 2023, ending a decades-old conflict, Russia's TASS news agency said. Moscow, Washington and the European Union are all trying separately to help ensure permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars in the last 30 years over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

TASS cited Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia's Security Council, as telling national television that the negotiations were very intensive. "If we can maintain this intensity and there is strong support from the international community to achieve progress, then there is a chance to have a peace treaty by the end of the year," he said.

In 2020, Azerbaijan seized control of areas controlled by ethnic Armenians in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. The enclave is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians. Both sides routinely accuse the other of breaking a ceasefire agreed in 2020.

Last week TASS said European Council President Charles Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev would meet in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023