Left Menu

Australian mother pardoned and freed because of reasonable doubt she killed her 4 children

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 05-06-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 07:58 IST
Australian mother pardoned and freed because of reasonable doubt she killed her 4 children

An Australian state government attorney-general said on Monday a woman who has spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children had been pardoned and released.

New South Wales Attorney-General Michael Daley said he had advised Gov. Margaret Beazley to unconditionally pardon Kathleen Folbigg, now 55.

Daley said former justice Tom Bathurst had advised him last week that there was reasonable doubt about Folbigg's guilt based on new scientific evidence that the deaths could have been from natural causes.

Bathurst conducted the second inquiry into Folbigg's guilt.

Folbigg was serving a 30-year prison sentence which was to expire in 2033. She would have become eligible for parole in 2028.

The children died separately over a decade, at between 19 days and 19 months old, and their mother insisted their deaths were from natural causes.

Bathurst's final report could recommend that the New South Wales Court of Appeals quash her convictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023