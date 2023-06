BRIEF-US President Biden Says US Economic Recovery Has Been The Strongest Of Any Major Economy- WSJ

* BIDEN SAYS U.S. ECONOMIC RECOVERY HAS BEEN THE STRONGEST OF ANY MAJOR ECONOMY - WSJ

* BIDEN SAYS AS SUPPLY CHAINS CONTINUE TO UNSNARL, COMPANY PROFIT MARGINS FALL FROM HISTORICALLY HIGH LEVELS, RENTS CONTINUE TO MODERATE, INFLATION SHOULD DECLINE FURTHER-WSJ * BIDEN SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH FOR TAX REFORMS THAT REDUCE DEFICIT BY CLOSING LOOPHOLES AND RAISING REVENUE FROM WEALTHY AMERICANS,LARGEST CORPORATIONS-WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3P3nqES

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)