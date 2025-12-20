Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Train Accident in Assam Disrupts Movement

Train services in Assam faced major disruptions after a tragic accident involving the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which killed seven elephants. Nine trains were canceled, and several others were regulated. Restoration efforts are underway following the derailment in the Jamunamukh-Kampur section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Train services in Assam came to a standstill following a tragic incident on Saturday when a herd of elephants was hit by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Hojai district. The accident resulted in the death of seven elephants and prompted significant disruptions in the region's train schedule.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) reported that nine trains had to be canceled, including the Rangiya–New Tinsukia Express and Guwahati–Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express. Thirteen other trains have been regulated, and two more short-terminated due to the derailment caused by the accident.

The disruption extended to the Lumding-Guwahati section, where train operations were affected. Railway officials, including the general manager, are on-site to oversee restoration efforts. Meanwhile, several trains, like the Sealdah-Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express and Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, are among those regulated to manage the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

