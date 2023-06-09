Left Menu

HC takes serious note of 'deplorable' condition of 'lawaris ward' of popular UP hospital

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 09:06 IST
HC takes serious note of 'deplorable' condition of 'lawaris ward' of popular UP hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing serious concern over the alleged pitiable condition of a ward at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital here, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the State Legal Services Authority to probe the allegations of poor treatment facilities at the medical institute.

A vacation bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Jyotsna Sharma passed the order on a PIL filed by Jyoti Rajpoot on Wednesday.

The bench also directed the chief medical officer, Lucknow and superintendent of the civil hospital to look into the petitioner's claim of poor treatment meted out to a destitute patient admitted by her in the hospital.

Hearing the charges of the petitioner that the hospital authorities were totally unsympathetic towards patients admitted in the ''filthy and stinking'' 'lawaris ward' (special ward meant for destitute patients), the court observed, ''It is very surprising that in such a reputed hospital, the 'lawaris ward' is in such a deplorable condition...'' According to the petitioner, on May 29, she noticed an elderly person, Suraj Chandra Bhatt, who was raggedly dressed, naked below waist and was in a paralysed state.

''It is in such a condition that the petitioner called medical emergency number '108' and took the said abandoned person to the civil hospital, where she got him admitted on the same day in the emergency ward. But when she visited the hospital next day, she found that the patient was in the same condition,'' the petition said.

Later, the patient was shifted to the lawaris ward where the conditions were all the more pathetic, it said.

The PIL said there were six other patients in this ward, all of them in paralysed state, and the stench coming from them due to not taking bath and following other hygienic practices had spread across the ward.

The plea also mentioned how the petitioner informed the hospital authorities about the pathetic state of the ward but in vain.

The court has posted the matter for arguments on June 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023