Nigeria's President Tinubu suspends central bank governor

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 02:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 02:25 IST
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has suspended central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, the head of the government said on Friday.

Tinubu, who took office at the end of May, has been critical of the central bank's handling of the currency and has said the country will not have multiple exchange rates anymore. "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect," the statement said.

