Canada's Trudeau visits Kyiv in show of support

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv on Saturday in a gesture of support as Ukraine braces for a major counter-offensive against Russian forces and grapples with regular air strikes.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 15:18 IST
Justin Trudeau Image Credit: Twitter(@JustinTrudeau)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv on Saturday in a gesture of support as Ukraine braces for a major counter-offensive against Russian forces and grapples with regular air strikes. Trudeau paid his respects at a memorial site in central Kyiv to Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed fighting pro-Russian forces since 2014.

NATO member Canada, which has one of the world's largest Ukrainian diasporas, has supplied military and financial assistance to Ukraine during the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022. Trudeau's trip to Kyiv followed a night of Russian missile and drone attacks on targets outside the capital, including Odesa, Poltava region, and Kharkiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

