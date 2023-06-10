Left Menu

Annecy knife attack suspect placed in detention - prosecutor

Updated: 10-06-2023 17:09 IST
The suspect in a knife attack in which four toddlers and two pensioners that wounded in the southeastern French town of Annecy on Thursday has been placed in detention, the local prosecutor said on Saturday.

The suspect is under formal investigation for attempted murder and resisting arrest with a weapon, the prosecutor said.

The injured are no longer in a life-threatening condition, Annecy Prosecutor Lise Bonnet-Mathis told a news conference.

