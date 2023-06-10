Left Menu

Manali, Karsog among five towns in Himachal to have better sewerage facilities: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:00 IST
Manali, Karsog among five towns in Himachal to have better sewerage facilities: CM
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the Himachal government has signed a memorandum of understanding of over Rs 800 crore with a French agency to improve drinking water and sanitation services in five towns in the state.

With an aim to develop better sewerage facilities in Manali, Bilaspur, Palampur, Nahan and Karsog besides improving drinking water supply in Manali and Palampur towns, the state government has signed a MoU of Rs 817.12 crore with the French Development Agency, (Agence Francaise de Developpement) (AFD), he said About Rs 612 crore will be provided by AFD, whereas the state government will provide Rs 204.85 crore under this project which will be implemented in two phases within three years. The beneficiaries of the project will receive house service connections in these five towns and the sewerage treatment plant will be designed with cutting-edge technologies so that the effluent could be reused for agricultural and industrial purposes, Sukhu said.

